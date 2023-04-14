Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Apr, 2023

Two local patients affected by NHS strikes

Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in London, on day two of the British Medical Association's 96-hour walkout in a dispute over pay. Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA.

By Gabriella Peralta
14th April 2023

Two local patients have been affected by NHS worker strikes in the UK, the Gibraltar Health Authority has confirmed.

Some 47,000 junior doctors across the NHS have staged four-day walkout in the dispute with the UK Government over pay.

The strike action, which is today in its fourth day, has seen hundreds of thousands of appointments and operations rescheduled as a result.

During the strikes, staff who are still working have prioritised emergency and urgent care over some routine appointments and procedures to ensure safe care for those in life-threatening situations.

“Two patients have been affected by the UK strikes in that their operations have been postponed, but we have already obtained from the Hospitals in the UK the new dates for operations for both patients and they have been informed accordingly,” a Gibraltar Government spokesman said.

The term ‘junior doctor’ covers all doctors under consultant level, some could work in the NHS for almost a decade but still be referred to as a junior.

They are paid different wages depending on their level of experience.

Those with the least experience – known as a Foundation Year 1 (FY1) doctor – are paid a basic rate of £14.09 per hour – or £29,384 a year, and junior doctors have demanded for a 35% pay increase to end the strike.

The UK Government yesterday asked junior doctors to suspend the strikes and consider entering talks.

