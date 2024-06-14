Two local recipients in King’s Birthday Honours List
Two Gibraltarians have been acknowledged in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours, with Margaret Sacarello awarded an MBE for her services to charity. Superintendent John Field will receive the Overseas Territory Police Medal for services to Policing in Gibraltar. The recipients were announced late last night by the Convent. Ms Sacarello received the honours after founding...
