Fri 14th Jun, 2024

Local News

Two local recipients in King’s Birthday Honours List

By Gabriella Peralta
14th June 2024

Two Gibraltarians have been acknowledged in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours, with Margaret Sacarello awarded an MBE for her services to charity. Superintendent John Field will receive the Overseas Territory Police Medal for services to Policing in Gibraltar. The recipients were announced late last night by the Convent. Ms Sacarello received the honours after founding...

