Thu 12th Nov, 2020

Two men arrested on drug charges

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2020

The Royal Gibraltar police seized £7000 worth of drugs and arrested two local men following a targeted operation during which a hydroponic system for growing cannabis was also seized.

One of the men, an 18-year-old, was arrested for the suspected possession and possession with intent to supply cannabis, both resin and herbal, with a total approximate street value of £2,175.

The arrest was made at a residence in Varyl Begg Estate, with officers at the scene also uncovering “paraphernalia associated with the illicit supply of controlled drugs”, including both digital scales and cellophane wrappers.

The operation also saw the arrest of a 26-year-old who was detained on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug, cultivating cannabis plants, possession and possession with intent to supply controlled Class B drugs.

The 26-year-old was arrested at a residence in Churchill House where a subsequent search also resulted in the finding and seizing of controlled drugs with an approximate street value of £4825.00.

This included cannabis (resin and herbal) as well as several live cannabis plants and paraphernalia associated with the illicit supply of controlled drugs.

The RGP said: “[An] operational hydroponics system comprising a tent fitted with climate control mechanisms, specialist lighting, irrigation systems and chemicals used in the cultivation of cannabis plants [was also seized at Churchill House].”

Both men have been released on police bail pending further investigation.

