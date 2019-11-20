Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Two million apply to register to vote since general election announced

By Press Association
20th November 2019

By Ian Jones, PA

More than two million people have applied to register to vote since the General Election was announced, according to Government figures.

A total of 2,048,039 applications were submitted between October 29 - the day the Government called for an election on December 12 - and November 19.

More than a third of applications (35%) came from people under the age of 25.

A further 30% were from 25 to 34-year-olds.

By contrast, just 5% came those aged 65 and over.

Time is running out to register to vote in the election.

Applications must be submitted by 11.59pm on Tuesday November 26.

An increase in applications is not direct evidence of an increase in the number of people able to vote.

At previous elections there have been applications from people below the legal age to vote or who are already on the electoral register.

Nonetheless the volume of applications suggests a growing interest in participating in the election.

Figures published by the Electoral Commission this week show that an estimated 25% of black voters in Great Britain are currently not registered to vote, along with 24% of Asian voters and 31% of people with mixed ethnicity.

This compares with a nationwide average of 17% who are not registered.

Craig Westwood, director of communications, policy and research at the Electoral Commission, said: "Everyone eligible to vote should be able to do so. It only takes five minutes to register to vote online - time that you might otherwise spend waiting for the kettle to boil or for a bus to arrive. So if you want to make sure your voice is heard, go online and register now."

To be able to vote in the General Election on December 12, a person must be registered to vote, aged 18 or over on polling day, and also be either a UK or Irish citizen or a qualifying Commonwealth citizen resident in the UK.

Applications to register to vote can be made online at gov.uk/register-to-vote

Most Read

Sports

Women’s Football - London City Lionesses Ellie Mason confirms link to Gibraltar

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Local News

Govt seeks answers to Gib’s high suicide rate

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Local News

La Linea urges Spanish Govt to invest in border

Mon 18th Nov, 2019

Local News

Two-tier weather warning system to be introduced

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

UK/Spain News

Overseas citizens should expect lower compensation, London court hears

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Two million apply to register to vote since general election announced

20th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Johnson and Corbyn TV debate watched by more than six million

20th November 2019

UK/Spain News
V&A defends cars exhibition sponsorship

20th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Tories criticised over 'misleading' twitter account during election debate

20th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019