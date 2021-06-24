Two more Covid cases detected, bringing total to 21

Two new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Gibraltar on Thursday, according to the latest data from the Gibraltar Government, which also confirmed that a third case of the Delta variant had been identified on the Rock.

One of the two new cases was a fully vaccinated resident adult aged between 25 and 30. The second case was a visitor aged between 35 and 40 whose vaccination status was not known.

On Thursday there were 21 active cases of Covid-19 on the Rock, including 13 residents and eight visitors. Another 49 people were in self isolation and there were 41 test results pending.

There were no cases in hospital.

The government also offered additional details on cases detected earlier this week, including confirming that the five visitors who tested positive on Wednesday were a group that entered from Spain to fly to the UK from Gibraltar.

Asked whether there was concer that many of the new cases being detected involved fully vaccinated people, the Gibraltar Government said vaccines were not 100% effective hence the need to continue exercising caution.

“There is an expected vaccine failure rate, as only 93% of double vaccinated individuals appear to be protected against the Alpha variant, [while] the level of protection is lower for Delta variant infections,” a government spokesman told the Chronicle.

“We cannot practically predict who is and who isn't protected, so continue to advise caution in interactions especially those from outside Gibraltar or amongst the unvaccinated.”

The government said it would be wrong to speculate on the reasons for the recent increase in cases, which include both residents – some of whom have travelled to Spain – and visitors from both Spain and the UK.

And it added that against the backdrop of a rise in Cocid cases in the UK, it was “inevitable” that there will be more cases in Gibraltar.

“There are rising levels of cases in the UK, and so it us inevitable that there will be more cases arising, as many of our connections in terms of trade, friendship and tourism are there,” the government spokesman said.