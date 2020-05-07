Two more environmental groups back Govt’s traffic plans
Environmental group Sustainable Gibraltar has welcomed the recent announcement of plans to implement traffic restrictions on certain roads as from June 1. The group is responsible for setting up and promoting Traffic Free Tuesday in Gibraltar. It is also a member of the Coalition for Climate Action (CCA), which was set up last year in...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here