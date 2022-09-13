Two narrow defeats in Malta for Under 15s as team shows promise
The Gibraltar Under 15’s under the guidance of Jonathan Sodi kept the momentum shown this summer by Gibraltar’s youth teams with two very good displays although facing narrow defeats in both matches. Playing in the UEFA Development Tournament in Malta last week the Gibraltar under was faced two 2-0 defeats against hosts Malta and Scotland....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here