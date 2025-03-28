Two senior RGP officers retire

The Royal Gibraltar Police has bid farewell to Superintendent Nolan Romero and Inspector Albert Fernandez, who both retired on Friday.

The two officers, who attended the same nursery and school, had separate send-offs at New Mole House Police Station, where colleagues gathered to say their goodbyes.

Inspector Fernandez joined the RGP in 1997 and served in various departments, including the Response Team, Traffic, the Criminal Investigation Department, Community Policing, the Fraud Squad, the File Preparation Unit, the Training Department, the Marine Section and the Firearms Unit. He plans to spend his retirement cycling, camping and playing in his rock band, Underhill.

Superintendent Romero, who joined the RGP in 1998, worked in the Response Teams, Financial Crime, Neighbourhood Policing, CID and the Operations Division. When asked about his retirement plans, he said: “Enjoying life, it’s never too late.”

A spokesperson for the Royal Gibraltar Police said: “We wish both Nolan and Albert a well-earned retirement, they will be thoroughly missed by their colleagues.”