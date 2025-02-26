Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Feb, 2025

Two teenagers arrested after high-speed police chase

By Chronicle Staff
26th February 2025

Two local teenagers were arrested after riding their motorcycles at speeds of over 100kph during a police pursuit on Tuesday night.

The two males, aged 17 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of Dangerous Driving and Failing to Stop, following the incident along Sir Herbert Miles Road just before 6pm.

The 17-year-old was a learner driver.

Their arrests came after RGP officers from the Roads Policing Unit spotted the teenagers speeding out of Kingsway Tunnel and heading towards Sir Herbert Miles Road, said a statement from the RGP.

“Officers activated their blue lights and sirens and started to pursue the suspects, who then accelerated to speeds of over 100kph and failed to stop for officers,” said the statement.

“During the police pursuit, both riders overtook vehicles dangerously and rode through a red light at speed in the area Both Worlds.”

“Both were arrested in the area of the old motorcycle club before being interviewed at New Mole House Police Station.”

An investigation is ongoing.

