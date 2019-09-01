Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of serious assault

Police arrested two juveniles in connection with a serious assault in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The two, aged 15, were arrested at 5.30am on Saturday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in the area of Glacis Estate and found a 22-year old man bleeding profusely from facial injuries, police said in a statement.

The victim, who is resident in the UK, was confused and dazed but provided a description of his assailants and informed the officers they had run off towards Laguna Estate.

“A search of the area was carried out and the two suspects were found hiding beneath parked cars within the estate,” the statement said.

Both were arrested and conveyed to New Mole House police station, where they were processed by custody staff and subsequently interviewed in the presence of their respective appropriate adults.

The victim, who had been visiting Gibraltar, was conveyed to St Bernard’s Hospital where he received treatment for his injuries, which included a broken nose and suspected possible fractures to facial bones.

Crime Scene Investigators were called out to record and collect evidence from the victim and assailants.

The duty Forensic Medical Examiner was also called out and examined the victim’s injuries for forensic purposes.

Both juveniles have been bailed out whilst the investigation continues.