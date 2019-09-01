Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of serious assault

By Chronicle Staff
1st September 2019

Police arrested two juveniles in connection with a serious assault in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The two, aged 15, were arrested at 5.30am on Saturday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in the area of Glacis Estate and found a 22-year old man bleeding profusely from facial injuries, police said in a statement.

The victim, who is resident in the UK, was confused and dazed but provided a description of his assailants and informed the officers they had run off towards Laguna Estate.

“A search of the area was carried out and the two suspects were found hiding beneath parked cars within the estate,” the statement said.

Both were arrested and conveyed to New Mole House police station, where they were processed by custody staff and subsequently interviewed in the presence of their respective appropriate adults.

The victim, who had been visiting Gibraltar, was conveyed to St Bernard’s Hospital where he received treatment for his injuries, which included a broken nose and suspected possible fractures to facial bones.

Crime Scene Investigators were called out to record and collect evidence from the victim and assailants.

The duty Forensic Medical Examiner was also called out and examined the victim’s injuries for forensic purposes.

Both juveniles have been bailed out whilst the investigation continues.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Swiss woman dies in crash near Sotogrande

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

Sacarello’s newsagent, ‘a microcosm of Gibraltar’ on Main Street, set to close

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of serious assault

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

New taxes dull Gibraltar’s competitive edge, Chamber says

Fri 30th Aug, 2019

Brexit

Bet365 will retain one fifth of staff locally as it relocates to Malta

Thu 29th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of serious assault

1st September 2019

Local News
Police charge three juveniles over alleged assault on carer

1st September 2019

Local News
Pope Francis appoints Monsignor Mark Miles as Vatican's diplomat at Organization of American States

1st September 2019

Local News
Sacarello’s newsagent, ‘a microcosm of Gibraltar’ on Main Street, set to close

31st August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019