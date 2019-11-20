Two-tier weather warning system to be introduced

Based on the experience of last winter, the Government in association with MeteoGib, plans to introduce a Two–Tier system to warn the community of impending bad weather.

The new system is designed to warn of weather conditions which, whilst falling short of Flash/Severe, are deemed to be sufficiently poor to bring to the public’s attention.

The lower Tier warnings will now come under the umbrella of ‘Weather Advisories’ whilst the upper Tier will remain as ‘Flash Warnings of Severe Weather.’

These ‘Flash Warnings’ will usually include advice as to any action which needs to be taken.

Lower Tier Criteria – ‘Weather Advisory’

Gale: Sustained mean wind speed between 34 – 40 knots and/or gusts of 45 knots or more

Heavy Rain: More than 25mm in a 6 hour period and which could give a risk of Flash Flooding but less than 50mm.

Upper Tier Criteria – ‘FLASH warning of Severe Weather’

Severe Gale: Sustained mean wind speed greater than 45 knots and/or gusts of 55 knots or greater

Heavy Rain: More than 50mm in a six hour period

Swell: Greater than 4 metre height

This new system will be introduced with immediate effect.