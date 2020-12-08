Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Two UK national parks gain Dark Sky Reserve status

Matt Gibson Photography

By Press Association
8th December 2020

By Amy Murphy, PA

Two UK national parks have been designated International Dark Sky Reserves in what has been described as a “significant step towards protecting dark skies across much of northern England”.

The International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) has granted reserve status to the Yorkshire Dales and the North York Moors national parks – an area covering more than 3,600 square kilometres and one of the largest areas in Europe to be simultaneously designated.

The parks – home to some of the darkest skies in the country, with large areas of unpolluted night sky – now join a group of just 16 certified Dark Sky Reserves across the world.

The IDA, based in Tucson, Arizona, is the recognised authority on light pollution and the leading organisation combating light pollution worldwide.

The association works to protect the night skies for present and future generations and awards reserve status to areas that possess exceptional quality of starry nights and nocturnal environment.

It has taken five years for the two Yorkshire national parks to apply for and achieve Dark Sky Reserve status, in a process that involved submitting light meter readings and having at least two-thirds of properties with “dark-sky-friendly lighting”.

The parks said the designation will help promote locations, events and businesses, enhance habitats for wildlife, improve health and wellbeing, and bring increased economic benefit to the local tourist industry.

They also plan to promote the importance of dark sky-friendly lighting – reducing unnecessary consumption of electricity and minimising carbon footprints and energy costs for households.

A spokesman for the parks said: “A reserve consists of a core area which, on designation, must meet the criteria for natural darkness and be of a high quality as well as a peripheral area that supports the dark sky in the core.

“Having successfully secured this status, the whole of the Yorkshire Dales National Park and North York Moors National Park become Dark Sky Reserves.

“At a combined 3,615 km sq, this represents the largest area in the UK, and one of the biggest in Europe, to be simultaneously designated, and is a significant step towards protecting dark skies across much of northern England.”

Jim Bailey, chairman of the North York Moors National Park Authority, said the area “looks set to have a better, darker future”.

He said: “It’s a wonderful thing to see a meteorite streak across the night sky, or to look up and appreciate the brilliance of the Milky Way.

“As a child, I took these sights for granted, but now it’s absolutely something we need to protect for generations to come.”

Neil Heseltine, chairan of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority, welcomed the opportunity to protect the area’s dark skies.

He said: “Those lucky enough to live in the Yorkshire Dales National Park know what it is to experience the wonder of some of the darkest skies in the country and it’s thrilling that the Dales has received recognition for one of its most special qualities.”

Most Read

Local News

Notre Dame School sees 244 pupils and staff self-isolate

Mon 7th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain commences ‘urgent’ works to remodel border as Brexit deadline looms

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Local News

Local company loses thousands in cyber scam

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Man who killed wife in ‘frenzied’ knife attack jailed for 10 years and 10 months

Mon 7th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Grandmother in world first as Covid-19 vaccinations get under way

8th December 2020

UK/Spain News
Hang on to your face masks, top scientist advises

8th December 2020

Brexit
Time running out to avoid UK motorists needing green cards for EU trips

7th December 2020

UK/Spain News
Concerns over long-term consequences of ‘impulse buying pets during lockdown’

7th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020