Two UK nationals deny fraud and money laundering

Two UK nationals have pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering offences amounting to over £43,900, at the Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Wendy Simpson, 66, of Devil's Tower Road pleaded not guilty to fraud by abuse of position; fraud by false representation; false accounting; money laundering and unauthorised access with a view to commit further offences.

Her partner, Peter West, 67, of Devil's Tower Road pleaded not guilty to one count of acquisition, possession or use of criminal property and one count of authorised access to computer material.

Ms Simpson is accused of transferring funds out of her employer's account and sending the funds to Mr West’s account.

Both were remanded in custody and the case was adjourned until August 29.

Mark Zammitt appeared for the Crown.

Tom Hillman appeared for Mr West and Sean Gaskin for Ms Simpson.