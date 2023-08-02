Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Two UK nationals deny fraud and money laundering

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
1st August 2023

Two UK nationals have pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering offences amounting to over £43,900, at the Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Wendy Simpson, 66, of Devil's Tower Road pleaded not guilty to fraud by abuse of position; fraud by false representation; false accounting; money laundering and unauthorised access with a view to commit further offences.

Her partner, Peter West, 67, of Devil's Tower Road pleaded not guilty to one count of acquisition, possession or use of criminal property and one count of authorised access to computer material.

Ms Simpson is accused of transferring funds out of her employer's account and sending the funds to Mr West’s account.
Both were remanded in custody and the case was adjourned until August 29.

Mark Zammitt appeared for the Crown.

Tom Hillman appeared for Mr West and Sean Gaskin for Ms Simpson.

Most Read

Local News

Holidaymaker duped in Gibraltar short-let scam

Mon 31st Jul, 2023

Local News

Camp Bay and Rosia bay closed after oil spill

Tue 1st Aug, 2023

Local News

Resolution on Gibraltar tabled again in US Congress

Tue 1st Aug, 2023

Local News

Local man blackmailed in 'sextortion' scam

Mon 31st Jul, 2023

UK/Spain News

Spanish firefighters tackle scrub blaze near Santa Margarita

Tue 1st Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
BA passport mix-up leaves passengers stranded and distraught

1st August 2023

Local News
Gas tanker detained as port investigates oil spill

1st August 2023

Local News
St Bernard’s mortuary to reopen mid-August

1st August 2023

Local News
Gibraltar sees hottest July on record

1st August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023