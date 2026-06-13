Two wins out of two for Gibraltar7s

Just hours after their first victory in their debut match against San Marino, the Gibraltar 7s national team were back on the field for a second time, this time against Montenegro.

Making their debut in Rugby Europe Conference 2, being played in Kosovo, Gibraltar had already upset the apple cart and were looking to prove that their opening performance was no fluke.

Gibraltar were immediately on the offensive, pushing Montenegro back in the opening moments.

An experienced Montenegro side, however, dealt with the early pressure with composure and soon moved the ball swiftly across the field, exposing space on the left flank through which they scored their first try.

Gibraltar were now faced with having to make a comeback. Inexperienced at this level, it was the first time they had found themselves having to fight their way back into a match.

Montenegro again exposed Gibraltar’s defence, this time through the middle. Finding space, they made a clear run to the try line to go 12-0 ahead.

Gibraltar took advantage of some indecision in Montenegro’s play after four minutes and pulled the score back to 12-7.

Settling into the game, Gibraltar found their way back and levelled the score at 12-12, with confidence growing as they headed into the short interval.

It was a strong restart after the break, with Gibraltar continuing to press Montenegro and eventually taking the ball over the line. Unable to convert, they nevertheless moved into a 17-12 lead.

A disciplined and determined display kept Montenegro pinned inside their own half.

Intercepting a pass, Gibraltar ran the ball down the left flank and scored under the posts, adding a further seven points.

Gibraltar now led 24-12 with five minutes left on the clock.

Gibraltar looked the more comfortable side on the field, with Montenegro not coming close to Gibraltar’s try line since scoring their second try earlier in the match.

It was not until the final minute that Montenegro came anywhere near scoring again.

Gibraltar, however, defended well and finished with a 24-12 victory.