Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 13th Jun, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Two wins out of two for Gibraltar7s

By Stephen Ignacio
13th June 2026

Just hours after their first victory in their debut match against San Marino, the Gibraltar 7s national team were back on the field for a second time, this time against Montenegro.

Making their debut in Rugby Europe Conference 2, being played in Kosovo, Gibraltar had already upset the apple cart and were looking to prove that their opening performance was no fluke.

Gibraltar were immediately on the offensive, pushing Montenegro back in the opening moments.

An experienced Montenegro side, however, dealt with the early pressure with composure and soon moved the ball swiftly across the field, exposing space on the left flank through which they scored their first try.

Gibraltar were now faced with having to make a comeback. Inexperienced at this level, it was the first time they had found themselves having to fight their way back into a match.

Montenegro again exposed Gibraltar’s defence, this time through the middle. Finding space, they made a clear run to the try line to go 12-0 ahead.

Gibraltar took advantage of some indecision in Montenegro’s play after four minutes and pulled the score back to 12-7.

Settling into the game, Gibraltar found their way back and levelled the score at 12-12, with confidence growing as they headed into the short interval.

It was a strong restart after the break, with Gibraltar continuing to press Montenegro and eventually taking the ball over the line. Unable to convert, they nevertheless moved into a 17-12 lead.

A disciplined and determined display kept Montenegro pinned inside their own half.

Intercepting a pass, Gibraltar ran the ball down the left flank and scored under the posts, adding a further seven points.

Gibraltar now led 24-12 with five minutes left on the clock.

Gibraltar looked the more comfortable side on the field, with Montenegro not coming close to Gibraltar’s try line since scoring their second try earlier in the match.

It was not until the final minute that Montenegro came anywhere near scoring again.

Gibraltar, however, defended well and finished with a 24-12 victory.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

UK/Spain News

La Linea plans three-stage redesign from border to town centre

Wed 10th Jun, 2026

Local News

Five recipents in this year's King’s Birthday Honours list

Fri 12th Jun, 2026

Brexit

Gibraltar on track for treaty implementation next month, CM says 

Fri 12th Jun, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

Something is wrong with the cheese

Wed 10th Jun, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th June 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Historic moments as Gibraltar 7s reach Semi-finals with third win out of three

13th June 2026

Sports
Gibraltar Rugby win their first ever Rugby Europe competitive match

13th June 2026

Sports
Ireland prove too strong for Gibraltar darts pair

12th June 2026

Sports
Gibraltar pair need to beat Ireland after defeat against Singapore

12th June 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026