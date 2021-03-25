u-mee goes green in vehicle upgrade
Internet service provider u-mee has launched its 'Clean and Green' initiative and updated its main vehicle fleet to electric vans installed with vehicle trackers for logging journey distances, alongside electric scooters and motorcycles. The Minister for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change, Dr John Cortes, was at the launch of the new e-fleet in the company’s...
