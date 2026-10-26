Gibraltar U15s secure historic first World Cup point

Gibraltar’s debut in the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan has already seen them pick up their first point after two matches.

Gibraltar first faced favourites Bolivia in Group V, with a goal from Guitterez setting the South American side on their way to victory. Gibraltar were unfortunate to concede an own goal, which made it 2-0 to Bolivia, who currently lead the group table after playing their third match.

Gibraltar went on to face Seychelles, where they made further history by claiming their first point in a World Cup tournament.

Gibraltar conceded an early goal through Paynet before Pincho levelled the score. Al Greene then put Gibraltar in front after 22 minutes, but Ernestas equalised to make it 2-2.

A goal from Purdy just three minutes later, in the 34th minute, restored Gibraltar’s lead.

However, Gibraltar were unable to prevent Ernestas from completing his brace in the final minute, with the match ending in a 3-3 draw.

Matches are played in an 8v8 format, with each half lasting 20 minutes.

Gibraltar will also face Paraguay and Tahiti in Group this Monday.

