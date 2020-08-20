UEFA reschedules Kosovo match for Saturday
The Europa League match between Lincoln Red Imps and Prishtina FC has been rescheduled for this Saturday, after it was cancelled due to Kosovo players testing positive for Covid-19.
The match which was initially scheduled for last Tuesday was cancelled just an hour before kick-off called off when seven Prishtina players tested positive for Covid-19.
The match set to be held in Gibraltar was cancelled under UEFA’s ‘Return to Play’ guidelines, which sets out the protocols for clubs during the Covid-19 pandemic.
But the Kosovo team have disputed the decision made to cancel the match on the day.
Following a series of discussions UEFA’s disciplinary board have opted to reschedule the match for this Saturday.
Prishtina FC have stated that they will be presenting a different squad to that which was due to play in Gibraltar.
“FC Prishtina will test the whole expedition by leaving nothing to the occasion,” the club said