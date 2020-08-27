Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Aug, 2020

UK ‘better understands’ virus data in Gibraltar, CM says as Germany describes Rock a ‘risk area’ for Covid-19

Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
27th August 2020

Gibraltar has so far remained on the UK’s list of quarantine-free destinations because the UK has “better understood” how the Rock is aggressively testing, tracing and isolating cases of Covid-19, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Thursday. Mr Picardo was speaking to BBC Radio 4’s flagship new programme Today hours after Germany issued a travel...

