Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

UK confident on Gib removal from FATF grey list ‘within short timeframe’

By Brian Reyes
14th October 2022

The UK is confident that Gibraltar will “within a short timeframe” meet the requirements set by the Financial Action Task Force for removal from its grey list of high-risk countries, the House of Lords was told this week. The statement was made by the Conservative peer Viscount Younger of Leckie as he moved a motion...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Government states it will not tolerate any abuse of teachers

Thu 13th Oct, 2022

Local News

Spanish holiday sees frontier queues increase

Wed 12th Oct, 2022

Brexit

Spain to tighten border checks for children and youngsters

Mon 10th Oct, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

‘In this job you know at what time you are going to start but you never know at what time you are going to go home – that is the airport and I just love it’

Sat 8th Oct, 2022

Brexit

Spain reasserts stance on Gibraltar’s sovereignty, says UK/EU treaty could unlock ‘enormous potential for prosperity’

Wed 5th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Digital Skills Academy nurtures next generation of eSports players

14th October 2022

Opinion & Analysis
A glowing report for the RGP, with some caveats

12th October 2022

Local News
UK inspectors point to ‘good progress’ at RGP

12th October 2022

Local News
GBC holds public survey to gain further insight in viewing trends and opinions

12th October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022