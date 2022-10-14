UK confident on Gib removal from FATF grey list ‘within short timeframe’
The UK is confident that Gibraltar will “within a short timeframe” meet the requirements set by the Financial Action Task Force for removal from its grey list of high-risk countries, the House of Lords was told this week. The statement was made by the Conservative peer Viscount Younger of Leckie as he moved a motion...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here