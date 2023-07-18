UK defence strategy signals continued investment in Gibraltar
The UK will continue defence investment in its “global hubs” including Gibraltar, the UK Government said in a command paper published on Tuesday. The new strategy was launched by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who said that lessons learned on the battlefields of Ukraine had triggered a wider shake-up of the UK’s approach to its defence....
