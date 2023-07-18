Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 18th Jul, 2023

UK defence strategy signals continued investment in Gibraltar

Screen grab from Parliament TV of Defence Secretary Ben Wallace making a statement on the Defence Command Paper refresh in the House of Commons, Westminster. Mr Wallace said this is "likely to be one of my last appearances" at the despatch box.

By Chronicle Staff
18th July 2023

The UK will continue defence investment in its “global hubs” including Gibraltar, the UK Government said in a command paper published on Tuesday. The new strategy was launched by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who said that lessons learned on the battlefields of Ukraine had triggered a wider shake-up of the UK’s approach to its defence....

