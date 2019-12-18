Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

UK election observers praise running of Gib election

Johnny Bugeja

By Cristina Cavilla
18th December 2019

Election observers from the UK have returned a glowing reportreportreport on the running of Gibraltar’s October general election, highlighting the efforts of Returning Officer Paul Martinez and suggesting only small logistical issues to work on.
The report, released today, drills into many aspects of the election such as the media landscape, quality of polling stations and interactions from party campaigners.
“The observer team was very impressed with the extremely well-run election by Paul Martinez and his staff,” the report reads.
“The election was extremely well managed, and staff seemed very well trained on how to deal with the various challenges that polling day can generate.”
The observation team, which was led by Dr John Ault, did however highlight six specific areas of the voting procedure to comment on.
These included the ability of blind and partially sighted voters to vote in secrecy, the presence of sample ballot papers inside polling stations and even booths, issues of voter registration, the lack of purdah and the gender imbalance of candidates contesting the election.
