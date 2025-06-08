UK/EU treaty ‘closer than ever’, Arias-Vasquez says

Gibraltar is “closer than ever” to securing a UK/EU treaty, Business Minister Gemma Arias-Vasquez said, with “pride and cautious optimism” during a financial dinner.

Mrs Arias-Vasquez was speaking at the Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA ) annual dinner on Thursday evening where she gave a few details on continued negotiations.

She spoke on behalf of Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who she said was in talks in London in the “final throes” of the treaty negotiations.

“I am here tonight with a message that I believe we all understand, because this is a moment of real consequence for Gibraltar,” she said.

She reflected on the Brexit referendum some nine years ago and how she led the Gibraltar Stronger IN Europe campaign.

“I remember very clearly the mood across Gibraltar at the time,” she said.

“A deep, overwhelming sense that our future was inextricably linked with Europe.”

“Having worked in Europe, I felt a strong sense of being a Gibraltarian European – as indeed many of my generation did.”

Mrs Arias-Vasquez said Gibraltar was on the brink of a historic agreement in the final lap of this marathon.

“And I am optimistic,” she said.

She added what once felt unimaginable is now well within reach and that for Gibraltar this is not just a diplomatic milestone.

Mrs Arias-Vasquez said the red lines on sovereignty, jurisdiction and control have not moved, and will not move, reiterating that this is not up for negotiation.

“It is a trade deal,” she said.

“It is a deal on immigration, goods, mobility of people and cooperation.”

“Your access to the UK market is already secure through the Gibraltar Authorisation Regime and the interim arrangements we have agreed with the UK.”

“That remains unaffected.”

“But just because the treaty doesn’t directly cover your sector doesn’t mean it doesn’t matter to you.”

She described how a safe and secure agreement with the European Union will bring certainty and stability, which will being confidence to sustain growth.

“It has been a trying and difficult process. Negotiations always are but we recognise your patience and are grateful for it.”

“Of course, we are in the final stretch. And as everyone here tonight fully understands, the hardest issues in every negotiation are always left to the end.”

“When the Chief Minister said we were 99.9% of the way there, he wasn’t lying.”

“He was explaining how close we are, and how delicate that final hurdle can be.”

She said that anyone who suggests that the Chief Minister had misled the people of Gibraltar at the last election “simply does not understand how complex negotiations work”.

“And not least, a negotiation on our future trade relationship with the European Union.”

“And throughout all of this, while leading the most complex negotiations in Gibraltar’s modern political history, we haven’t stood still.”

She listed how the Government has recorded budget surpluses in a post-Covid environment, improved regulated, digitised business processes, supported entrepreneurship, removed Gibraltar from the FATF grey list, and continue to prepare Gibraltar with or without a treaty.

“This moment isn’t just about concluding a deal, it’s about how we define what comes next,” Mrs Arias-Vasquez said.

“What kind of economy we want. What kind of reputation we want to build. And how we want to shape Gibraltar for the next generation.”