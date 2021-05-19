Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

UK expects talks on Gib treaty to start in June, Lord Frost says

By Brian Reyes
19th May 2021

- Bridging arrangements could extend beyond 2021 if both sides agree The UK hopes to begin negotiations with the European Union for a treaty on Gibraltar’s future relations with the bloc by the end of June, Brexit Minister Lord David Frost said this week. Lord Frost said the hope was to secure an agreement before...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gib to continue testing arriving air passengers amid concern over new Covid variant

Mon 17th May, 2021

UK/Spain News

Unrest in La Linea after two drown at sea

Tue 11th May, 2021

Local News

Gib plans ahead for child and booster vaccinations

Mon 17th May, 2021

Local News

Local student leads team using AI technology to research cardiovascular disease

Mon 17th May, 2021

Local News

Cost 'to date' of Mid Town park stands at £3.77m, Parliament told

Tue 18th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Museum unveil reconstruction of ancient Gorham’s Cave Medusa

19th May 2021

Sports
Europa FC injunction bid puts Rock Cup final in question

19th May 2021

Sports
Tough matches in first division sees Bavaria Blue Stars and Lincoln Bayside grab key points

19th May 2021

Sports
Liam Walker expects to be ready for internationals as Gibraltar set to start preparations

19th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021