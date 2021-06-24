Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 24th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

UK, Gib and Spain remain ‘extremely positive’ on treaty prospects, Commons told

Archive image of the EU flag flying alongside the Gibraltar flag and the Union Jack prior to Gibraltar's departure from the bloc. Photo by Brian Reyes

By Brian Reyes
24th June 2021

The UK, Spain and Gibraltar remain “extremely positive” ahead of talks for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, with the European Commission expected to finalise its negotiating mandate “before the summer break”, the House of Commons was told yesterday. Lyndsay Croisdale-Appleby, the UK’s Head of Mission to the EU, told the Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee that...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

UK ‘will ‘stand fully’ by Gibraltar if treaty talks fail, Lords told

Wed 23rd Jun, 2021

Local News

First resident Delta case detected

Tue 22nd Jun, 2021

Local News

Promenade remembering Juan Carlos Perez opens

Mon 21st Jun, 2021

Local News

Parliament introduces voter identification system ahead of referendum

Wed 23rd Jun, 2021

Local News

Furious row as three party leaders call for Yes vote on Thursday

Tue 22nd Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Hewitt claims second qualifier as darts qualifiers hots up this summer

24th June 2021

Sports
Great end to successful Basketball minis competitions

24th June 2021

Sports
LDN Wrestling says it is coming to Gibraltar

24th June 2021

Opinion & Analysis
Cautiously back to the ‘good old days’

23rd June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021