Thu 26th Mar, 2020

UK-Gib double taxation agreement comes into force

Photo by Brian Reyes

By Chronicle Staff
26th March 2020

The Government of Gibraltar said on Thursday that the the Double Tax Agreement between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was now in force.

Double taxation agreements remove barriers to international trade and investment and provide a clear and fair framework for taxing international cross-border business.

Such agreements benefit both the businesses concerned as well as the economies of the countries signed up to them.

“Therefore, given the current global COVID-19 pandemic, this agreement will no doubt prove to be an integral part of the Government’s strategy in reinforcing our economy as we emerge from this crisis, by promoting trade and investment with one of our closest partners that is centric to many of our industry sectors,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“Global organisations such as the OECD and G20 continue to hold tax transparency, administrative cooperation and good governance as important agendas in the field of taxation and vital characteristics of any mainstream tax jurisdiction.”

“It is for this purpose that the entry into force of the DTA with the UK is another major step forward and one that is set firmly in the right direction.”

“This is a further demonstrable example of the significant progress made in the last 12 months in repositioning Gibraltar’s international tax presence.”

“The Government’s strategy to cement our position as a credible finance centre avoiding both the pitfalls identified with blacklisted jurisdictions in addition to the associated consequences and sanctions is continuing.”

The government said it had already deployed resources to prepare preliminary studies on how best to expand Gibraltar’s network of treaty partners in the future, adding that the UK agreement paved the way for more to follow.

