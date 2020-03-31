Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 31st Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

UK lawyers report surge in inquiries about wills

By Press Association
31st March 2020

By Vicky Shaw, PA Personal Finance Correspondent

Firms are reporting a surge in demand in inquiries from people about wills.

Legal services firm Slater and Gordon said that, in recent weeks, it has had around double the number of inquiries it would normally expect to receive.

Michael Knott, head of the wills team at Slater and Gordon, said: “We have seen a significant spike in inquiries from people wanting to either make or update their will, with more than double the usual number of calls this month.”

He said the current situation has thrown up some challenges in terms of how those who are self-isolating are able to get their wills witnessed.

“Our advice is that signatures will still be valid as long as each party can see the other sign – either, for example, by watching through a doorway or window or outside from a safe distance,” he said.

“That said, there is a strict process that still needs be followed with this and so, if they are at all unsure, it is important they seek legal advice.

“We recognise this isn’t ideal but at the moment it is necessary for the safety and well-being of everyone involved.”

Meanwhile, financial advice company deVere Group, which has an online wills service, said it has also seen a surge in inquiries.

Chief executive Nigel Green said: “With more people with more time on their hands due to social distancing measures and lockdowns, the coronavirus pandemic has had an unprecedented, collective focusing-of-minds effect.”

Most Read

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

A ‘message of hope’ as octogenarian recovers from Covid-19

Sun 29th Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet announces further flight cancellations

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
£200m of plants ‘will be destroyed’ due to UK garden centre closures

31st March 2020

UK/Spain News
Call for fossil fuel ‘health warnings’ on UK petrol pumps and flight tickets

31st March 2020

UK/Spain News
Spanish coronavirus cases overtake China

31st March 2020

UK/Spain News
Covid-19: One in four NHS doctors off sick or in isolation

30th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020