UK Military Youth Service Voice Ambassadors Project visits Gibraltar

Minister of Youth, Christian Santos welcomes UK Youth Group and Youth Symposium Representatives.

The Gibraltar Youth Service held a session at the Youth Centre for the Military Youth Service Voice Ambassador Project from Aldershot Garrison, accompanied by youth workers Sarmena Arshed-Mehood, Sarah Magee and Amy Dallimore.

The visiting group is focusing on active citizenship issues and this meet and greet session was organised so that they meet representation from different statutory bodies and NGO’s that deliver services to young people in the community.

The minister held a meaningful discussion on issues that affect young people, with the representatives that attended the sessions such as PossAbilities, GAMPA, British Forces Gibraltar, No 2 Overseas Gibraltar Squadron Air Traaining Corps, The Nautilus Project and Royal Gibraltar Regiment Army Cadet Force.