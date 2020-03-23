UK nurses flown to Gib to bolster GHA resources, army to assist with logistics

The Gibraltar Government has hired a group of nurses to complement staff at the Gibraltar Health Authority over the coming weeks as Gibraltar prepares for a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases confirmed locally.

A photo of the nurses boarding a private flight was published on Twitter by Victor, the private jet company that flew them out yesterday.

Separately, the Gibraltar Government will make a formal request to the Ministry of Defence for additional hospital resources that the UK military holds in Gibraltar, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said yesterday.

Mr Picardo also said that the government has called on the MoD to allow the Royal Gibraltar Regiment to provide additional logistics support should it become necessary.

But he said the Gibraltar Government would not call on the military to help enforce the total lockdown that comes into for at midnight tonight, adding “I don’t want to see the army on the streets”.

Mr Picardo nonetheless said the Gibraltar Government might seeks assistance from the Gibraltar Defence Police where it becomes necessary.

