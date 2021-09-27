UK officials play down reports of incident at sea, UK to protest incursion

UK officials have played down reports of a clash at sea last Friday between a Guardia Civil rigid-hulled inflatable boat and vessels from the Royal Navy’s Gibraltar Squadron and HM Customs (Gibraltar).

Spanish media reported that the Guardia Civil had been “harassed” by the Gibraltar vessels on Friday as it tried to stop and board the occupants of a pleasure boat.

Video recorded by those occupants and shared widely on social media appears to show a Royal Navy RHIB coming between the Guardia Civil vessel and the pleasure boat.

The Spanish media reports, citing unnamed Guardia Civil sources, claimed the Spanish law enforcement boat came into contact with the Royal Navy vessel.

According to Europa Sur, the first to report on the incident, Spanish sources claimed the Royal Navy manoeuvres had endangered the crews involved.

But a spokesman for The Convent - the Office of the Governor - said the incident, such as it was, was less dramatic than the Spanish media reports suggested, adding that there was no collision.

According to the British version of events, the incident unfolded after a Guardia Civil RHIB drifted into British Gibraltar territorial waters in the Bay of Gibraltar last Friday evening.

“As with all entries into BGTW by Spanish state vessels, the Guardia Civil RHIB was challenged and asked to state its intentions but failed to respond,” the spokesman said.

“A Royal Navy RHIB and [the Customs vessel] HMC Seeker attended the scene.”

It was at this time that a small pleasure boat approached the area heading west through British waters.

“The Royal Navy RHIB and HMC Seeker escorted the pleasure craft out of BGTW to prevent the Guardia Civil RHIB from boarding it,” the spokesman for The Convent added.

“The escort ceased as the pleasure craft entered Spanish territorial waters, where it was stopped by the Guardia Civil RHIB but then allowed to proceed.”

“There was no collision or physical contact between the Royal Navy and Guardia Civil vessels.”

“This incident will be protested to the Spanish authorities.”