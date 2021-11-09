Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

UK OT’s can ‘lead by example’ in global effort to tackle climate change, Cortes says

Dr John Cortes, the Minister for the Environment, speaking during the even at COP26 this weekend.

By Chronicle Staff
9th November 2021

The UK’s Overseas Territories are “a microcosm” of the environmental challenges faced by communities around the world and have opportunity to “lead by example” in pursuit of innovation to address climate change, Dr John Cortes, the Minister for the Environment, told the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Speaking at an event over the weekend, Dr...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Filming for ‘The Mount 2’ begins

Mon 8th Nov, 2021

Brexit

Frontex completes trial of new automated system tested at Gibraltar border

Fri 5th Nov, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

GHA disciplinary board dismisses misconduct case against Dr Cassaglia

Mon 8th Nov, 2021

Local News

Govt bans teacher over ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Changing times and Gibraltarian identity discussed in Literature Week talk

9th November 2021

Sports
“All we want is respect”- athletics starts to speak out

9th November 2021

Sports
Mons Calpe takes lead in Futsal first division

9th November 2021

Sports
Women’s Rock cup semi finals results sees Lions favorite for double

9th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021