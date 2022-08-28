Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 28th Aug, 2022

UK re-affirms Gibraltar’s city status after 180-year absence from official lists

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
28th August 2022

The UK Government is re-affirming the city status of Gibraltar after finding that the accolade granted by Queen Victoria had gone unrecognised on official lists for 180 years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Gibraltar’s inclusion in the list “rightly signifies” its close links to the UK and the Rock’s “rich history and dynamism”.

Gibraltar was granted city status by Queen Victoria in 19842 but until now had been omitted from the UK’s list of recognised cities because it was awarded under Diocesan Letters Patent and not under the normal City Status Letters Patent, the Cabinet Office said in a statement.

That meant the City of Gibraltar never ended up on the Home Office's official list of recognised cities.

Now, Gibraltar has been included in a newly published record of 81 recognised cities, “confirming its special status in the Realms of Her Majesty the Queen and the family of the United Kingdom, the Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories”.

“This status is testament to the close relationship between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom, 99% of Gibraltarians reaffirmed their commitment to British sovereignty in a referendum of 2002,” the statement said.

The decision was taken after the UK Government carried out detailed research in the National Archives and uncovered documents establishing the City of Gibraltar’s status going back to 1842.

“It is excellent to see official recognition given to the City of Gibraltar, a huge accolade to its rich history and dynamism,” Mr Johnson said.

“This official recognition re-affirms Gibraltar’s special status in the Realms of Her Majesty, and rightly signifies the pride that Gibraltarians feel for their community and their distinctive heritage.”

The updated list is being published in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year and follows the award of eight new grants of city status and to Southend-on-Sea in honour of Sir David Amess MP.

Gibraltar had earlier this year entered a Civic Honours competition for formal city status in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Year, and before the archival research uncovered the formal Diocesan Letters Patent dating back to 1842.

Alongside Gibraltar, the full list of recognised cities from the Overseas Territories include Hamilton (Bermuda), Jamestown (Saint Helena) and Stanley (Falkland Islands) which was awarded the status as part of the Platinum Jubilee competition.

In the statement, the UK Government thanked Bluemantle Pursuivant, a junior office of the College of Arms in London currently held by Mark Scott, for bringing Gibraltar’s absence from the official list to its attention.

“The cities in this list are incredibly rich with history and culture, and the local people of those areas are rightly very proud to see their city’s significance put to paper,” said Kit Malthouse, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

“I’m hopeful people based in these places, particularly the new cities, can reap the benefits of their home’s increased global standing and that it will attract more inward investment for local businesses.”

