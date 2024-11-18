UK reaffirms ‘unwavering commitment’ to self-determination as OT’s convene in London for Joint Ministerial Council

The UK Government will again underline its “unwavering commitment” to self-determination for its overseas territories at a Joint Ministerial Council in London this week.

Gibraltar will be among the OTs represented at the four-day meeting at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, where the Minister for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty, will lead conversations with on collective action to be taken on a range of key issues including security, irregular migration, financial transparency, climate change, infrastructure and economic resilience.

The new UK government has committed to working more closely with the Overseas Territories to boost growth, tackle climate change, crack down on crime, boost good governance and improve financial transparency.

“The event marks a key point in the new UK government’s relationship with the Overseas Territories, as the new government seeks a fresh approach based on closer working and mutual respect, to further strengthen bonds with the British family of Overseas Territories,” the FCDO said in a statement.

“Minister for the Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty will welcome elected leaders and ministers from across the 14 Overseas Territories to listen to their ideas on how to transform the UK-Overseas Territories’ relationship to deliver greater security and prosperity, deliver high standards of governance and transparency, and address the dual climate and nature crises.”

“The UK’s enduring partnership with the Overseas Territories is highly valued by this government.”

“Alongside our deep people to people ties and shared history, the Overseas Territories make strong economic contributions, oversee 94% of Britain’s unique species and key marine and land ecosystems, and extend Britain’s global presence in a range of strategically important regions. Many too are on the frontline of the impacts of climate change.”

“This week, Minister Doughty will also underline the UK’s unwavering commitment to defend the Overseas Territories and their sovereignty and rights, including to self-determination.”

Mr Doughty added: “The Overseas Territories are an invaluable part of the British family, and we are focussed on delivering on the issues that matter to them, including prosperity, climate change, infrastructure, and security - as well as working in partnership with them to ensure sustainable societies, good governance and transparency that deliver positive outcomes for all of us.”

“This new government is committed to further building our relationship with the Overseas Territories on the basis of mutual respect and inclusion, and I’m looking forward to continued working with leaders to transform how we deliver for all our people and bring our family closer together.”

Overseas Territories present at the meeting will include Anguilla, Ascension, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, the Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, Pitcairn, the Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia, St Helena, Tristan da Cunha and the Turks and Caicos Islands.