UK removes Gib from ‘high risk’ list after FATF decision

The UK has removed Gibraltar from its list of high risk jurisdictions, mirroring last week’s decision by the Financial Action Task Force, the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, to move the Rock from its grey to white list.

The UK list automatically reflects the FATF grey list of high risk jurisdictions, meaning the change has been swift.

Gibraltar is on the EU’s high risk list too, but updates to that list have a time lag.

The UK development was welcomed by the Gibraltar Government.

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, said: “The removal of Gibraltar from the UK's list is a proud moment for our jurisdiction.”

“It reaffirms our adherence to international financial standards and highlights the success in getting Gibraltar white-listed at the FATF plenary last Friday.”

“This milestone serves as a reminder of the significant progress we've made and the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to strengthen our position on the global stage."