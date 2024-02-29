Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

UK removes Gib from ‘high risk’ list after FATF decision

Photo by JP Latin

By Chronicle Staff
29th February 2024

The UK has removed Gibraltar from its list of high risk jurisdictions, mirroring last week’s decision by the Financial Action Task Force, the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, to move the Rock from its grey to white list.

The UK list automatically reflects the FATF grey list of high risk jurisdictions, meaning the change has been swift.

Gibraltar is on the EU’s high risk list too, but updates to that list have a time lag.

The UK development was welcomed by the Gibraltar Government.

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, said: “The removal of Gibraltar from the UK's list is a proud moment for our jurisdiction.”

“It reaffirms our adherence to international financial standards and highlights the success in getting Gibraltar white-listed at the FATF plenary last Friday.”

“This milestone serves as a reminder of the significant progress we've made and the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to strengthen our position on the global stage."

Most Read

Local News

Monica Popham wins Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year

Wed 28th Feb, 2024

Local News

Prosecution case closes in £2m fraud trial

Tue 27th Feb, 2024

Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

Former RBSI manager banked €660,000 in cash deposits, fraud trial hears

Mon 26th Feb, 2024

Local News

RG prepares for Exercise Jebel Tarik in UK

Wed 28th Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
IT staff end industrial action amid controversy after internet outage

29th February 2024

Local News
TG criticises Govt ‘threats and intimidation’ in IT dispute

29th February 2024

Local News
Monica Popham wins Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year

28th February 2024

Local News
Police operation clamps down on traffic offences and outstanding warrants

28th February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024