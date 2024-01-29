Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

UK should ‘seize the day’ and make all British citizens equal, CM says

Photo via House of Commons

By Brian Reyes
29th January 2024

The UK should “seize the day” and ensure all British citizens in UK territories around the world enjoy the same right to representation in Westminster, albeit without eroding existing constitutional powers in each territory. That was one of the key messages from Chief Minister Fabian Picardo during an evidence session before the House of Commons...

