Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

UK steps up battle with coronavirus, tells ill people to isolate

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Reuters
13th March 2020

By William James and Kylie MacLellan

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped up the response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, moving to the so called "delay phase" which includes the option of more stringent measures designed to slow down the spread of the virus.

Stock markets tumbled across the world, with Britain's FTSE 100 down 10.9 percent, its worst one-day performance since 1987. Sterling fell three cents against the dollar, the biggest fall since the 2016 Brexit vote.

At a meeting of Britain's emergency committee, known as COBR, Mr Johnson decided to move to the so called "delay phase" from the "contain phase".

"We are now getting onto the next phase," Mr Johnson said.
"This is now not just an attempt to contain the disease as far as possible but to delay its spread."

He said those showing symptoms of having the virus should self-isolate for at least a week.

The British plan for dealing with the outbreak has three main phases - containment, delay and mitigation.

In the delay phase, so called social distancing measures such as school closures, more home working and reducing large scale gathering will be considered, though will not necessarily be approved immediately.

Mr Johnson said he was not closing schools at the present time but that advice on schools could change as the virus spreads.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus across the United Kingdom rose 29% percent to 590 over the past 24 hours. A total of 10 people with coronavirus have died in the United Kingdom since the outbreak.

Ireland will shut schools, universities and childcare facilities until March 29 and restrict mass gathering to slow the spread of the coronavirus, acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday.
(REUTERS)

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Boris Johnson pledges UK’s ‘full support’ as Gibraltar prepares for rise in coronavirus cases

Thu 12th Mar, 2020

Local News

Govt makes ‘difficult decisions’ to delay spread of virus

Thu 12th Mar, 2020

Local News

Govt earmarks Europa Point Complex and Retreat Centre as virus facilities

Wed 11th Mar, 2020

Local News

Primary Care Centre to provide services by phone, to curb spread of Covid-19

Thu 12th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spain announces package to tackle 'tsunami' coronavirus impact

13th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Majority of school leaders surveyed want GCSEs scrapped or reformed

13th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Bank cuts rates to 0.25% in emergency move to tackle Covid-19 hit

11th March 2020

UK/Spain News
World 'off track' on climate targets as signs of warming planet increase - UN

11th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020