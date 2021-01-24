Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 24th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

UK study: Over-50s’ mental health declined during lockdowns

By Press Association
24th January 2021

By Rod Minchin
Older people’s mental health declined during the Covid-19 lockdowns as their loneliness contributed to a rise in anxiety and depression, according to a study.

Researchers at the University of Exeter and King’s College London studied data from more than 3,000 people aged over 50.

They said loneliness emerged as a key factor linked to worsening symptoms of depression and anxiety.

And a decrease in physical activity since the start of the pandemic was also associated with worsening symptoms of depression and anxiety. Women were also more likely to be struggling with their mental health, as were retired people.

Dr Byron Creese at the University of Exeter who led the study said: “Even before the pandemic, loneliness and physical activity levels were a huge issue in society, particularly among older people.

“Our study enabled us to compare mental health symptoms before and after Covid-19 in a large group of people aged 50 and over.

“We found that during lockdown, loneliness and decreased physical activity were associated with more symptoms of poor mental health, especially depression.

“It’s now crucial that we build on this data to find new ways to mitigate risk of worsening mental health during the pandemic.”

The study found that before the pandemic, lonely people would report an average of two symptoms of depression for at least several days over the previous two weeks.

During lockdown, lonely people reported either an increase in frequency of depressive symptoms, to more than half the days in the two week period, or a new symptom for at least several days in that time frame. In people who were not lonely, levels of depressive symptoms were unaffected.

Professor Clive Ballard at the University of Exeter added: “We are only just beginning to learn the impact that Covid-19 is having on the health and well-being of older people.

“For example, the effect of any economic impact may not yet have emerged.

“Our large-scale study will span a number of years, and will help us understand some of the longer-term effects of Covid-19 on mental health and well-being, and ultimately, on whether this has any knock-on effect on aspects of ageing, such as brain function and memory.”
(PA)

Most Read

Features

Local singer Chloe Martinez goes viral on TikTok

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Local News

Lockdown extended for seven days, but partial easing of restrictions likely from Feb 1

Fri 22nd Jan, 2021

Local News

‘Devastating’ weekend as Gibraltar loses 13 people in two days to Covid-19

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Local News

Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Local News

UK mulls fast-tracking Gib food shipments during Kent disruption

Mon 18th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Waking up for another 12 hours

24th January 2021

Features
Is there no balm in Gilead?

24th January 2021

Features
Pianist Josu de Solaun in televised concert next month

24th January 2021

Features
War and words

22nd January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021