Tue 1st Oct, 2024

UK to protest ‘air incursion’ by Spanish military plane

By Chronicle Staff
1st October 2024

The UK Government will make a diplomatic protest to Spain following an air incursion by a Spanish military aircraft last Friday.

GBC, which first reported the news, said flight tracking apps showed the Spanish Air transport plane flying close to the Rock on the east side and then over the south district as it turned back into the Bay of Gibraltar and headed north again.

According to GBC, the incident happened while a British Airways commercial flight was taxiing on the runway.

“We are aware of an air incursion on Friday 27 Sept of a Spanish military aircraft,” a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

“The FCDO will make a formal diplomatic representation to the Spanish authorities.”

There were reports of a second air incursion on Monday, although the FCDO has not confirmed this as yet.

