UK to protest to Spain after Guardia Civil boat comes close to shore

The UK Government will file a diplomatic protest with Spain after a Guardia Civil patrol boat came close to Eastern Beach on Tuesday, in an incident condemned by the the Gibraltar Government as “provocative and dangerous”.

Video of the incident circulated on social media showed the vessel approach at speed to the buoy demarcating the bathing area before turning north toward Spain.

It is not clear why the Guardia Civil carried out that manoeuvre but the response from No.6 Convent Place was swift.

“The Government strongly condemns the incursion into Eastern Beach of a Spanish civil guard patrol boat this afternoon,” No.6 said in a statement.

“The presence of a foreign law enforcement vessel so close to the shoreline of Gibraltar represented a danger to swimmers and to other beach users.”

“The incursion is also an affront and a challenge to the sovereignty of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.”

“It can only serve to undermine confidence in Spain and in its law enforcement bodies further still, following a series of such incidents at sea over a number of months.”

The Gibraltar Government said it took “a very serious view” of the incident and had raised the matter directly with the UK Government.

It said the action of the Spanish patrol boat was “totally unacceptable”, adding the officers on board “should know better than to indulge in such provocative and dangerous behaviour”.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo added: "The actions of the Guardia Civil are illegal under international law and are a waste of fuel if they are designed to challenge unquestionable British sovereignty over British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.”

“The sooner all parts of the Spanish political spectrum, from left to right, realise that, the better.”

The UK Government confirmed it would file a diplomatic protest over the incident.

“We are aware of an incursion incident off Eastern Beach and are establishing details,” a spokesperson for The Convent, the office of the Governor, told the Chronicle.

“The FCDO will make a formal diplomatic protest to Spain."

"Incursions are a violation of UK sovereignty, not a threat to it.”

The Opposition also expressed concern over the incident.

“Dangerous incursion into our waters by Spanish Guardia Civil vessel at Eastern Beach today,” said GSD Leader Keith Azopardi in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Close to bathers & jet skis & travelling out at some speed.”

“Why other than for gesture politics? Unacceptable & risk to people.”