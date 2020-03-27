UK will assist with medical procurement for Gibraltar, Lords told

The UK Government is working to procure medical equipment and provide support to Gibraltar amidst the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

In a written question before the House of Lords tabled by Lord Chidgey, Tory peer Baroness Sugg confirmed that the UK and Gibraltar are working closely to ensure that the Rock receives the help that it needs at this time.

She said: “The British Government is working closely with the Overseas Territories, including Gibraltar, to ensure they receive the help that is necessary.”

“This includes procuring medical equipment and support for Gibraltar immediately, including through Military Aid to Civil Authority (MACA), and standing by Gibraltar in the long run as it deals with the impacts of this pandemic.”

The commitment to Gibraltar was welcomed by Dr Joseph Garcia at yesterday’s press briefing at No.6 Convent Place.

Dr Garcia explained that the military assistance requested and approved so far was logistical, essentially organising and moving things around.

“There are other requests which are being put through but I don't want to comment on those until we know exactly what the position is,” he told reporters.

“The Government continues to work closely with the UK as this crisis unfolds,” he said