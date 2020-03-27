Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

UK will assist with medical procurement for Gibraltar, Lords told

By Chronicle Staff
27th March 2020

The UK Government is working to procure medical equipment and provide support to Gibraltar amidst the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

In a written question before the House of Lords tabled by Lord Chidgey, Tory peer Baroness Sugg confirmed that the UK and Gibraltar are working closely to ensure that the Rock receives the help that it needs at this time.

She said: “The British Government is working closely with the Overseas Territories, including Gibraltar, to ensure they receive the help that is necessary.”

“This includes procuring medical equipment and support for Gibraltar immediately, including through Military Aid to Civil Authority (MACA), and standing by Gibraltar in the long run as it deals with the impacts of this pandemic.”

The commitment to Gibraltar was welcomed by Dr Joseph Garcia at yesterday’s press briefing at No.6 Convent Place.

Dr Garcia explained that the military assistance requested and approved so far was logistical, essentially organising and moving things around.

“There are other requests which are being put through but I don't want to comment on those until we know exactly what the position is,” he told reporters.

“The Government continues to work closely with the UK as this crisis unfolds,” he said

Most Read

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet announces further flight cancellations

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Local News

UK nurses flown to Gib to bolster GHA resources, army to assist with logistics

Sun 22nd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gib passengers homeward bound after Malaga tarmac drama

Tue 17th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Hospital cleaner charged with theft

27th March 2020

Local News
Police and Customs spot checks enforce lockdown rules

27th March 2020

Local News
Nazareth House kitchen moves location but stays open for heartening meals

27th March 2020

Local News
Virus crisis leaves Gibraltarian stranded in Washington

27th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020