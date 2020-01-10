Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

UK will not import chlorinated chicken or hormone-treated beef, vows minister

Nick Ansell/PA Wire

By Press Association
10th January 2020

By Emily Beament, PA Environment Correspondent

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers has insisted the UK will not import chlorinated chicken or hormone-treated beef under a trade deal with the US.

Concerns have been raised that food produced to lower environmental and welfare standards than are permitted in the UK will be allowed into the country in future trade deals - undercutting the domestic agricultural sector.

Ms Villiers had sought to reassure farmers at the Oxford Farming Conference on Wednesday that the Government would not dilute the UK's high environmental and animal welfare standards in post-Brexit trade deals.

She said EU laws banning chlorinated chicken or hormone-treated beef were part of legislation transferred into British law as part of Brexit, and also suggested tariffs could be used to stop imports of lower standard foods.

But her assurances were met with scepticism from farmers at the conference, with no hands raised when the audience was asked if they believed the Government would protect their interests in trade talks.

National Farmers' Union president Minette Batters told the PA news agency the legislation to protect high food standards "must be in the Agriculture Bill, it must be set down on the UK statute book in the long term".

Meanwhile, in an interview with BBC Countryfile to be broadcast on Sunday January 26, Ms Villiers said: "We will not be importing chlorinated chicken. We will not be importing hormone-treated beef.

"Both of those are illegal under EU law, which we are importing into our domestic system.

"There are legal barriers to their import and those are going to stay in place."

In the interview, she repeated her pledge made at the conference that the Government would defend the UK's national interests in any trade talks.

Responding to the government, Luke Pollard, Labour's Shadow Environment Secretary, said: "We can't trust any trade deal promises from the Tories when the government has held secret talks in which the US offered to help convince the British public about chlorinated chicken.

"The Conservatives have so far shamefully refused to guarantee high animal welfare and environmental standards in law.

"Chlorinated chicken horrifies the British public and will be part of a trade deal with Trump.

"The British public won't accept lower standards and Labour will seek to amend the environment and agriculture bills to ensure that our farmers are not undercut by lower prices and lower standards on US super farms."

Most Read

Local News

Some 150 houses left at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Local News

Cost of demolishing Queen’s Cinema was £625,000

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Local News

Customs car crashes during suspect chase

Fri 10th Jan, 2020

Features

Early humans were cooking plant-based carbs 170,000 years ago, study suggests

Fri 3rd Jan, 2020

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Politicians should 'seize glimmer of hope' offered by draft Stormont deal

10th January 2020

UK/Spain News
MoD nuclear infrastructure upgrade £1.35bn over-budget, watchdog warns

10th January 2020

UK/Spain News
US not after NHS in Brexit trade talks, says ambassador

10th January 2020

UK/Spain News
Almost one upskirt allegation made to police every day since new law, data shows

10th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020