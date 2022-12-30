UK will ‘stand fully behind Gibraltar’ in any treaty scenario, Lords told

The UK has again highlighted the commitment it shares with the EU, Spain and Gibraltar to secure a deal for the Rock’s post-Brexit relations with the Rock, even while stressing it will “stand fully behind Gibraltar in any scenario”.

The message, which echoes public statements by all parties after the last formal round of talks earlier this month, came in a written response to a question in the House of Lords.

Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Northover asked the UK Government what commitments and reassurances it had made to the Government of Gibraltar in the event of a ‘no deal’ outcome to the treaty negotiation.

“The UK Government continues to work alongside the Government of Gibraltar to secure a treaty with the EU, in respect of Gibraltar's relationship with the EU,” said Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

“Following meetings on 14 and 15 December the Foreign Secretary, Chief Minister of Gibraltar, EU Vice President and Foreign Minister all reiterated their commitment to that outcome.”

The UK Government is working alongside the Government of Gibraltar to prepare for the possibility of no negotiated outcome.”

“This includes projects to increase infrastructure resilience at the land border and port, and sharing of expertise.”

“The UK will stand fully behind Gibraltar in any scenario.”