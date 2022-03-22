Ukrainian children who found safety in Gib to be afforded schooling
The Department of Education is engaging with Ukrainian residents on the Rock to enlist their help in teaching English to children who have arrived from war-torn Ukraine. At present there are three children who need help and are currently being assessed as to what level of English they have. More children are expected to arrive...
