Ukrainian family finds safety with a view of the Bay of Gibraltar
Eight-year old Vladislav and his family have swapped their idyllic, rural life for one housed alongside other refugees with views of the Rock across the Bay of Gibraltar. Vlad, his mother Angelica, and his grandmother, Svetlana, arrived in Algeciras last week, making a hostel converted for the use of refugees their temporary home. They managed...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here