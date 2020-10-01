Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

UK’s first all-electric emergency ambulance launched to cut carbon emissions

WMAS

By Press Association
1st October 2020

By Matthew Cooper, PA

West Midlands Ambulance Service has launched the UK’s first all-electric zero-emissions emergency ambulance.

The service is currently trialling the vehicle, produced by Bradford-based ambulance conversion specialist VCS and believed to be the lightest of its type in use anywhere in the world.

Powered by lithium-ion batteries in the underside of its floor pan, the ambulance has a top speed of 75mph and a range of 105-110 miles.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) chief executive Anthony Marsh said: “Working with industry specialists like VCS, we have used aircraft-style technology and design to create the most hi-tech and lightest ambulances in the country.

“This has continually reduced our impact on the environment by lowering our CO2 levels and ensured that patients receive the highest standards of safety and comfort.

“It is therefore a logical next step for us to be the first ambulance service in our country to introduce a fully electric emergency ambulance.”

Mr Marsh described the new vehicle as a “sensible step” in light of the clean air zone due to be introduced in Birmingham city centre.

Previous trials have seen electric patient transport ambulances and fast response vehicles deployed in other parts of the country.

Tony Page, general manager for fleet and facilities management at WMAS, said the new vehicle also provided enhanced crash structures, improving safety for crews.

“This vehicle will allow us to develop this technology rapidly so that we can develop a zero-emissions fleet over the coming years,” Mr Page said.

Mark Kerrigan, managing director of VCS, said: “As the world moves away from fossil fuels and towards a zero-carbon future, it’s important that the emergency services sector keeps pace.

“VCS has always been at the forefront of emergency service vehicle innovation, so we saw it as our duty to bring the pioneering electric ambulance to market.”

Most Read

Local News

A cruise ship’s thanks to Gib

Wed 30th Sep, 2020

Local News

Skaters’ dreams melt away as ice rink closes

Wed 30th Sep, 2020

Local News

Govt outlines ‘no deal’ changes to passport and travel documents

Mon 28th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Local man arrested with tobacco haul

Thu 1st Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Golden eagle flew to England during lockdown in first for conservation project

1st October 2020

UK/Spain News
Johnson warns of ‘critical moment’ in battle with second wave of coronavirus

1st October 2020

UK/Spain News
People drank more and smoked less in lockdown, research finds

30th September 2020

UK/Spain News
PM spared revolt as Speaker criticises ‘disregard’ for Parliament

30th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020