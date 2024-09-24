Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Sep, 2024

UK’s support for Rock ‘is absolute’

By Brian Reyes
24th September 2024

The UK Government’s support for Gibraltar “is absolute”, Europe Minister Stephen Doughty said on Monday night.

Mr Doughty was speaking during the Gibraltar reception at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

Mr Doughty said his recent visit to the Rock for National Day had shown him the UK and Gibraltar “will remain as steadfast in our alliance, in our friendship, in our partnership, as we have done for hundreds of years.”

“And that will continue under a Labour government,” he added.

“I was able to make very, very clear to the people of Gibraltar, alongside Fabian, that we will do nothing that impinges on the sovereignty and self-determination of the people of Gibraltar.”

“Our support is absolute.”

“And we will also, however, work with Fabian, with his government and with the people of Gibraltar to find a way forward, to find, I hope, a successful agreement between the European Union, the UK, Gibraltar and Spain.”

“These are our friends, not only political friends, but also friends for a new UK Government that seeks a reset with Europe.”

Of the UK/Gibraltar, he added: “We're very, very clear on where we stand, but we're also clear about our optimism for the future, our optimism for our economic relationship, our optimism for our people-to-people relationship, the optimism that we have about our cultural and our heritage connections, optimism about our educational connections, our financial connections.”

Mr Doughty also mentioned defence and said he had been able to reassure the Governor and Commander British Forces during his visit to Gibraltar of the Labour government’s “absolute support and teamwork on this”.

Earlier during the reception, the Chief Minister addressed guests and congratulated Labour on its electoral win, noting too that there were now socialist governments in London, Madrid and Gibraltar.

Mr Picardo said now was the time “to show how solidarity can get ideas over the line” and focus on the interests of working people.

“It's going to be difficult next couple of weeks because negotiations are always hard,” he said.

“It's always important in the end of a negotiation to remember what were your fundamental principles, what are the things that you needed out of a negotiation and ensure that you don't lose them at the end of that process.”

“I'm very confident with the fulsome support of a Labour government and London will be able to achieve that.”

