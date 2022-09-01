Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Uncontained oil spill on OS 35, Govt confirms

Drone image provided by the Government of Gibraltar.

By Chronicle Staff
1st September 2022

The Gibraltar Port Authority has confirmed heavy fuel oil has escaped from the cargo ship OS 35, which is beached in Catalan Bay, with tugs deploying booms to collect the oil at sea.

The spill comes after the hull of OS 35 was "crumpled" following a collision with liquefied natural gas carrier Adam LNG in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The salvage team onboard have identified the source of this leak to two tank vents from the vessel’s bunker tanks, the GPA confirmed.

"All vents had previously been sealed, but the seal of two vents became loose on the crumpling of the vessel," GPA said.

"Divers on scene have been able to re-establish the seals, so the GPA is in the process of stopping the release of oil from the vents."

"The Gibraltar Port Authority J formation and the Salvamento Maritimo Luz de Mar are both downstream from the vessel collecting the free floating oil that has already vented."

"Skimmers are currently being deployed onboard to start collecting what is inside the boom."

"Both the GPA and the Luz de Mar will also deploy sorbent booms."

"The slops barge will be brought alongside the OS 35 shortly to begin to pump out its fuel."

Most Read

Local News

Hull 'crumpled' and crew evacuated from cargo ship OS 35

Wed 31st Aug, 2022

Local News

Cargo ship beached off Catalan Bay after collision

Tue 30th Aug, 2022

Local News

Renovation notice posted on Fortress House

Wed 31st Aug, 2022

Local News

Safety and pollution key priorities as salvage plans drawn up for stricken vessel

Wed 31st Aug, 2022

Local News

In a wealthy society, poverty hidden in plain view

Tue 30th Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Hull 'crumpled' and crew evacuated from cargo ship OS 35

31st August 2022

Local News
Re-enactment Association presents medallion

31st August 2022

Local News
Power’s Drive Tunnel ‘largely unaffected’ after fire

31st August 2022

Local News
Monica Popham wins top prize in ‘Our Gibraltar’ competition

31st August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022