Under-16s in Gary Speed Memorial Cup

An Under-16 squad representing Gibraltar began their campaign yesterday against Ireland in the inaugural Gary Speed Memorial Cup. Gibraltar will next face Wales, with their final match scheduled against Japan.

The Cwpan Gary Speed, a new invitational tournament for MU16 teams, is being held in North Wales to honour the legacy of one of Cymru’s most cherished footballing figures.

This prestigious event provides a unique opportunity for elite youth players to gain international experience in a competitive yet developmental environment. More than just a showcase of emerging talent, it celebrates the values Gary Speed stood for: leadership, dedication, and pride in wearing the shirt.

Japan, Northern Ireland, and Gibraltar will participate alongside Cymru in this year’s edition of the tournament, with matches taking place in Ruthin Town, Buckley Town, and Colwyn Bay from 26–31 August.

Speaking about the tournament, FAW Chief Football Officer Dr. David Adams said:

“We’re very proud to be launching the Cwpan Gary Speed tournament this year, honouring Gary’s enduring legacy and his profound impact on Welsh football. We hope the tournament will provide a strong platform for our future talent to compete and develop on the international stage, serving as a powerful reminder of how Gary’s passion and commitment to high performance can shape the future of the game.”