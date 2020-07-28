Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Jul, 2020

Local News

Union Flag returned to its original site

By Chronicle Staff
28th July 2020

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) has successfully returned the Union Flag to its original position at Royal Battery (Rock Gun) following essential maintenance work.

Each year DIO inspects all masts and towers around the British Forces Gibraltar Ministry of Defence estate. As part of remedial works generated from this year’s annual inspection, DIO has refurbished the flag pole at Rock Gun.

In order for this to happen, it was necessary to construct a structure to host the Union Flag whilst works were ongoing. A temporary scaffolding structure, mirroring the height of the original flag pole and sited as close to its original position, was built to house the Union Flag.

The refurbishment took a little longer than anticipated as the original flag pole required a specialist bracket at its midsection to be custom-made. Other remedial works included treating and repainting the body of the flag pole and renovating all its anchoring guy wires and anchor points ensuring its safety in its lofty environment.

The works carried out will ensure that the Union Flag will continue to fly for a long time to come.

