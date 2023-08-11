Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Aug, 2023

UK/Spain News

Union predicts ‘severe disruption’ at Gatwick as August strikes announced

Travelers are seen at the Gatwick Airport in London. Photo by Hesther Ng / SOPA Images/Sipa USA.

By Press Association
11th August 2023

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Unite has announced strikes by ground handlers and passenger assistance workers at Gatwick Airport later this month in a row over pay.

The union claims the industrial action will cause “severe disruption”.

The strikes will involve more than 230 workers.

Unite members working for ground handling company Red Handling will walk out for four days from August 18, and a further four days from August 25, which includes the August bank holiday weekend.

Members of the union employed by Wilson James, which operates Gatwick’s passenger assistance contract, will walk out for three days from August 18, and a further three days from August 22.

Unite recently called off a series of strikes by its members at the airport after reaching agreements on pay disputes.

The union claims Red Handling and Wilson James have “failed to make offers that meet the workers’ expectations”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Red Handling and Wilson James need to wake up and smell the coffee.”

“Other employers at the airport are prepared to pay the going rate and there is no excuse why they shouldn’t do the same.”

“There is no way our members will accept a real-terms pay cut and poverty pay.”

“Unite’s complete focus on the jobs, pay and conditions of its members will mean that our members at Gatwick will receive the union’s unflinching support.”

Red Handling is responsible for ground handling for Norse Atlantic, Norwegian, Delta, TAP Air Portugal and Saudi at Gatwick.

Unite believes 216 flights could be disrupted during the first four-day strike, which it claims will affect around 45,000 passengers.

A Gatwick spokesperson said: “We are aware of the recent ballot results and encourage staff at Wilson James, Red Handling and their union to reach a resolution.”

“We will support Wilson James, who hold the contract for providing assistance to passengers, in their contingency planning.”

“We will also support the airlines affected – who hold the contracts with Red Handling – with their contingency plans to ensure that as many flights as possible operate as scheduled.”

