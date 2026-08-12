The Gibraltar Federation of Sea Anglers received a welcome boost on Sunday, August 9, as its annual Junior Shore Fishing Competition attracted an encouraging number of young participants.

The Federation, which has been delivering workshops as part of the GSLA Summer Sports Programme, was pleased with the turnout despite recognising that early August is traditionally a challenging time to stage a junior competition.

With a recent heatwave affecting the region, the school summer holidays in full swing and ideal beach weather on Sunday morning, many had expected numbers to be lower. Instead, half of the Peter Isola Promenade was lined with enthusiastic young anglers and their accompanying parents and guardians.

Bait in hand, rods at the ready and excitement written across their faces, the youngsters set out in search of their first catches, with some experiencing shore fishing for the very first time.

The camaraderie among the competitors was evident throughout the morning. Every catch was greeted with cheers and excitement, with some children even abandoning their own rods to celebrate and help friends land their fish.

There were smiles all round, particularly among the experienced anglers organising and assisting with the event. Seeing so many young people fishing along Gibraltar's shoreline provided renewed optimism for the future of the sport and a welcome boost for the Federation.

The competition took place between 9am and 12pm on Peter Isola Promenade, with 14 anglers aged between seven and 14 taking part, each accompanied by a parent, grandparent or guardian.

Many of the participants had attended the Federation's three preparatory seminars, designed to help young anglers develop the skills needed for competition. Officials said several competitors successfully put those techniques into practice during the event, while others simply enjoyed the opportunity to experience shore fishing in a friendly environment.

At the conclusion of the competition, parents and guardians thanked organisers for hosting what was described as an enjoyable and well-run event. Federation officials said the new seminar format introduced this year would now be reviewed and refined to better meet the needs of young anglers ahead of next year's programme, which is organised in conjunction with the GSLA.

A variety of fish species were caught during the morning. Most were safely returned to the sea because they were below the legal minimum size, while those meeting the size requirements were retained to be cooked and eaten at home.

The seminars and competition are designed to encourage young people to develop an interest in the marine environment, identify the fish they catch, safely return undersized fish to the sea, apply techniques learned from experienced local anglers and, above all, enjoy the sport responsibly.

In the 11 to 14 age category, Kelvin won the Heaviest Fish prize with a 700-gram Grey Mullet (Lisa), while Oliver claimed the Points Aggregate title with 45 points.

In the seven to 10 age group, Hailee enjoyed an outstanding competition, winning both the Heaviest Fish award with a 575-gram Sheepshead Bream (Sula) and the Points Aggregate prize with 51 points.

According to her parents, Hailee had not wanted to attend the competition but picked up a rod and reel before going on to win both trophies, perhaps signalling the beginning of a lifelong interest in the sport.

Kelvin successfully defended the Heaviest Fish title he won last year, while Oliver, who is new to sea angling, impressed organisers by securing the aggregate points title.

The Federation stressed, however, that every participant was a winner. All youngsters received a medal and a goodie bag containing fishing-related gifts, with organisers emphasising that participation, learning and respect for the marine environment remain the primary objectives of the event.

Among the species caught during the competition were Gobies, Grey Mullet (Lisa), Rainbow Wrasse (Doncella), Bronze Bream (Besugo), Horse Mackerel (Jureles), Bogue (Boga), Black Bream (Chopa), Two-banded Bream (Testa Negra), Saddle Bream (Doblada), several species of Ballan Wrasse (Bodiones), White Bream (Sargo), Combers (Vaquilla) and Sheepshead Bream (Sula).



More images in Monday's print edition.